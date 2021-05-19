The CDMX would return to face-to-face classes on June 7

CDMX

The head of the Federal Educational Authority (AEFCM), Luis Humberto Fernández, reported in a press videoconference that Mexico City will return to face-to-face classes on June 7 .

Fernández commented that this return will be made in the educational communities that so decide. He also stressed that the return will be "orderly, staggered, safe and with dialogue" and with all the measures against COVID-19 .

"We are preparing so that the schools have adequate conditions, with major and minor maintenance and cleaning tequios, working together the Government of Mexico City, the federal government, municipalities and the community," he said.

President A ndrés Manuel López Obrador had already suggested on Tuesday that the return to face-to-face classes in the Mexican capital could be in the first half of June.

