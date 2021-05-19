Jeff Bezos

Millionaire protests take place in front of Jeff Bezos' house and this is why

The group seeks more taxes to be levied on wealthy people.
Next Article
Millionaire protests take place in front of Jeff Bezos' house and this is why
Image credit: JOE KLAMAR | AFP | GettyImages

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, May 17, an organization of millionaires in the United States, called Patriotic Millionaires (Millionaires Patriots) carried out a protest in the North American country. Within the agenda of the same one stood out a stop in the house of Jeff Bezos , the founder of Amazon .

The demonstrations took place in both New York and Washington DC simultaneously and consisted of the tour of three mobile billboards that would carry the message of "Cut the bull --- Tax the rich" (cut the garbage, taxes for the rich).

What are the Patriotic Millionaires looking for?

The group's goal is to tax the wealthy in America more. The advertising material featured photos and videos of top billionaires such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

“As our country debates a reform of the national tax code that would significantly increase the rates for millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations, the Patriotic Millionaires are launching an offensive against the people who get in the way. Selfish billionaires, Wall Street moguls and CEOs are fighting tooth and nail to protect their own special tax breaks at the expense of the American people, ”the group explains on its official blog .

Image: Patriotic Millionaires

It is important to note that this demonstration occurs while President Joe Biden and Democratic legislators are looking for a way to increase taxes on corporations and individuals who earn more than $ 400,000, all with the goal of paying for their infrastructure proposal of 2 trillion dollars.

Speaking to CNBC , Erica Payne, founder and president of the group, commented "Jeff Bezos exemplifies the utter idiocy of the country's tax code" and that the tycoon's vast wealth means he should pay more taxes. He also referred to the cost of the yacht that the billionaire is building.

Who are the members of the Patriotic Millionaires?

They are Americans whose annual earnings are greater than $ 1 million or have total assets greater than $ 5 million. They define themselves as "proud traitors to their class ... High-net-worth Americans, business leaders, and investors who are united in their concern over the destabilizing concentration of wealth and power in America."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Plans to Step Down as Amazon's CEO in Q3 of 2021

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Demands $1.7 Million From His Girlfriend's Brother to Cover Legal Fees

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Was the Millionaire Who Made the Largest Charitable Donation of 2020