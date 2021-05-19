Entrepreneur calls

With this initiative Santander and IE University want to improve business management skills

The institutions presented 2,000 scholarships to achieve this.
With this initiative Santander and IE University want to improve business management skills
Image credit: Scott Winterroth vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Banco Santander and IE University presented 2,000 Santander Skills Scholarships | Digital Training for Business Management - IE University. This is an initiative that seeks to improve entrepreneurs' business management skills.

The project is aimed at people over 18 years of age who are nationals or residents of 13 countries: Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom or Uruguay.

The program is designed to enhance competencies in business management, team management, and leadership through four online courses. Participants will be trained to streamline, support and boost their management and leadership skills and abilities through content generated and taught by IE University professors.

The courses, three in Spanish and one in English, require a minimum dedication of between 6 and 8 hours of work, must be completed in a maximum time of 4 weeks and offer pedagogical resources such as interactive tutorials, videos, interviews with experts, podcasts or test.

The program wants to reinforce the additional training in new competences or Upskilling, that is, the training facilitation in transversal skills, both personal and professional, that favor a more effective adaptation to current jobs, at a time of profound transformation and digitization of companies .

“The Santander Skills Scholarships | Digital Training for Business Management - IE University is part of Banco Santander's initiatives to favor and increase the employability of people and promote continuous learning or Lifelong Learning, as a key factor for academic and professional progress ”, explains a statement.

The registration period will remain open until July 13. Those interested can consult the content of each course and formalize their request through the web www.becas-santander.com .

