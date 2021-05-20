VisionSpring Raises $1.5 Mn For India COVID-19 Response

May 20, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social enterprise VisionSpring announced on Thursday to have secured an initial $1.5 million in emergency response commitments for the COVID-19 crisis in India and will deliver more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19 care and safety supplies to frontline health workers.



Known for creating access to eyeglasses for people living on less than $4 per day, VisionSpring pivoted its operations to emergency response in the race to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 in India. In 2020, they provided over 2.8 million units of PPE and other COVID-19 supplies to 161 partners in India, Bangladesh, and five countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“India’s fierce second wave of COVID-19 has exposed huge shortages in the health care system, not least the gap between demand and supply of medical equipment. To help bridge this, we are grateful to partner with VisionSpring to supply 500+ oxygen concentrators to various healthcare facilities as part of our emergency response to Covid relief requirements on the ground,” said Atul Satija, chief executive officer and founder 2.0, GiveIndia, the online fundraising platform of non-profit Give Foundation.

VisionSpring is dispatching 1,000 sponsored oxygen concentrators and has distributed 1.4 million units of PPE distributed within India since the start of the pandemic. The company has commissioned 50,000 additional cotton masks from the self-employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Bharat, totaling 500,000 produced since the start of the pandemic. It has also delivered 40 specially designed handwashing stations delivered in recent weeks, and an additional 200 are being fabricated in Delhi and will integrate vaccine registration and hesitancy counseling into its thousands of COVID-safe vision outreach programs when they restart in the future.

“Our emergency deployment builds on a year of COVID-19 mitigation activities in low-income communities. The flexible support of our funders and fantastic collaboration with partners has enabled us to quickly adapt,” said Ella Gudwin, chief executive officer, VisionSpring. “We are meeting the urgent need for COVID-19 treatment capacity now, and are also focused on the long-term public health objectives of prevention and expanding vaccination coverage.”

VisionSpring’s response is supported by partners including Warby Parker, National Vision Inc., The Canary Charitable Foundation, McNulty Foundation, ClearVision, Safeway Concessions (Siddhantham Tollway Private Limited), Touch of Color Foundation, SEWA Bharat, World Zoroastrian Organization US Region, Zarin Neville Foundation, International Medical Corps, and Anheuser Busch InBev.

