Has the Dawn Of a New Age In Education Changed the Perspective Among People?

So much of our life today is about catering to or dealing with the pandemic. It is no doubt that the world is now a turbulent place and people are forced to reckon with the invisible dangers of COVID-19. We are forced to reckon with the idea that the changes the pandemic brought to the surface by way of leading fairly remote lives, may as well be a permanent one. It is unfortunate yet inevitable that we will spend more time, for the next few years online. That includes the student demographic too.

Most of our kids are indoors and we as parents are forced to relinquish control over their screen time since they are forced to adapt to this way of life as well. What was granted as a precious privilege for good behaviour and academic focus is now their only means to learn and stay active (mentally if not physically as well). This has also changed things for parents in many crucial ways.

Earlier, children were trusted in the care of their teachers for a holistic learning experience. Parents only had to reinforce it by making sure their kids practised what they were taught. That is also due to the fact that more and more households today are nuclear and it was more relieving for parents to entrust teachers with the task of shaping the academic goals of their kids.

However, it is physically impossible for kids and teachers to sit through eight hours of online classes and more than that, it is difficult to monitor each and every child’s time in online classrooms. So teachers who rely on reading physical cues to estimate a student’s involvement in class have to sacrifice those key elements simply because the time and environment won’t allow it. So, has the new age in education changed the perspective among people? Yes, to be very certain and fair, it has.

For once, parents can see that pushing their kids to gun after big engineering and medical aspirations may not be the most viable option just now. The focus is to make sure a child stays engaged with their learning content at a period when their time in school is cut short by tech restraints. So instead of fostering an environment driven by performance in exams alone, parents and teachers stress about how much their children are able to learn and recapitulate everyday.

We can also clearly see that students need to be aware of technology and learn with it instead of learning around it. Earlier parents and teachers were suspicious of children’s time in front of screens. More than it being crucial, it is vital for children to learn with it. There is a growing emphasis on children learning basic computing along with programming to deal with this dynamic age of technology.

Another very important thing to speak about is how the teaching strategies have shifted for teachers en masse. Teachers had more traditional approaches to teaching when children could attend school in their classrooms. The teaching goals were fixed and there were standardized ways to assess students. Now, none of those things can and will work accurately. It is forcing the education system to adopt new, better ways of teaching to a point where it is no longer teaching, but coaching. At present, it is a system where teachers and parents are building a student’s aptitude to learn on their own, in very creative ways. From performance, the goal has now shifted to making students more independent with regard to their learning, thereby putting them in charge of their own performance.

Parents and teachers now see the value of having students who can be entrusted to make sound academic decisions. Experts believe that this is what is vital - training students to be accountable for their own academic performance. This kills the stress of meeting everybody else’s academic expectations and students get to learn in an environment free of unnecessary stress.

As you can imagine, these changes are complex but also vital. Teachers and parents may not get it right, off the bat. But, if there is one thing that the pandemic has taught all of us, it is resilience and so, it is only a matter of time before all these changes become more structured and standardized.

To conclude, the dawn of the new age in education has not just changed the perspective of people, but it has changed it for the better, for all stakeholders involved!