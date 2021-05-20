Chipotle pays $ 15 an hour and offers 100,000 a year to managers due to a shortage of employees in the US

May 20, 2021 4 min read

Fast food chain specializing in tacos and burritos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, is looking for new workers with the promise of increasing their average wage to $ 15 an hour, while they could earn up to $ 100,000 after a few years as managers , according to information from Ladders , a portal specializing in jobs that pay salaries of more than $ 100,000 a year.

Not only will you be able to earn a good salary and get an opportunity, so rare now, due to post-pandemic unemployment, but you will be able to ascend in just three and a half years to "restaurateur", who is of higher rank than a general manager, earning an average salary of 100,000, the company announced, which is also committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities.

Many companies are having a hard time finding people to fill the jobs, to the point of worrying analysts about how little employment is being generated in the US in the economic recovery.

In April, nonfarm payrolls increased nationally by just 266,000 new positions last month, after growing by 770,000 in March instead of the 916,000 number reported at the beginning , the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report. .

Unemployed benefits, reinforced by the pandemic emergency, include a weekly supplement of $ 300 a week that leaves more than minimum wage jobs. As a result, many people may remain unemployed and some companies are beginning to offer more attractive salaries and careers.

"Chipotle is committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we look forward to attracting even more talent by showing the potential revenue that can be achieved in just a few years," said Marissa Andrada, director of diversity, inclusion and people at Chipotle. , earlier this week.

What does Chipotle promise to its future workers?

The food chain would offer to increase wages to hourly employees and new and existing wage earners in the coming weeks, which translates to starting wages of between $ 11 and $ 18 per hour, on average $ 15.

According to the portal specialized in jobs, the Amazon company reported a similar measure, where it plans to hire 75 thousand employees to its workforce, which means better remuneration.

In addition, Chipotle offers a new referral bonus system to its workers, who can get bonuses from $ 200 to $ 750 for apprentices or general managers.

What plans does the restaurant company have?

Among its plans is to expand its presence by 2022, adding nearly 200 restaurants this year, while ensuring the hiring of 20,000 new members of the United States team.

That said, hiring processes are largely generated when various fast food companies such as McDonald's and iHop hire new work teams. For example, according to the site, Taco Bell expects to hire at least 5,000 people, iHop 10,000 and McDonald's 25,000 in Texas.

Today, Ladders has more than three dozen jobs available at Chipotle, including a host of tech jobs that could be of interest to someone looking to get into fast food.

For its part, Chipotle wants to hire a senior people systems analyst to assist its Human Resources department. The position can operate remotely anywhere in the United States.

In addition, the company is hiring a regional training manager to help build a sustainable training culture. This job, valued between 100,000 and 150,000, requires 5 to 8 years of supervisory experience and requires collaboration in training programs, coordination of new training initiatives, and training of restaurant workers in the region.