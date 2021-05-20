These Are the Top Ten Financial Mutual Funds

May 20, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Investing in banking and financial stocks is always a good bet, especially when the economy is in recovery mode. However, selecting the stocks is the hard part as there are so many options. You can invest in banking and financial stocks through Financial mutual funds. These funds primarily invest in banks and other financial companies, such as brokerage firms, insurance companies, consumer credit providers, and more. Detailed below are the top ten Financial mutual funds.

Top Ten Financial Mutual Funds

We have ranked the top ten Financial mutual funds on the basis of their past one-year return data (from U.S. News). Following are the top ten Financial mutual funds:

Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund (GFSIX, 84%)

GFSIX, during normal times, invests in the securities of companies engaged in the financial services sector. Over the past six months, this fund has given a return of 55.52%. GFSIX has $22.71 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1%. The top two holdings of the fund are Waddell & Reed Financial and Jefferies Financial Group.

Fidelity® Select Financial Services Portfolio (FIDSX, 84%)

FIDSX mainly invests in the common stocks of companies providing financial services to consumers and industry. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 10.70%, while it has returned 15.20% in the past five years. FIDSX has $706.15 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 0.76%. The top two holdings of the fund are Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services Fund (PRISX, 84%)

PRISX primarily invests in the common stocks of companies operating in the financial services industry. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 13.17%, while it has returned 17.26% in the past five years. PRISX has $1.31 billion in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 0.86%. The top two holdings of the fund are Chubb and Wells Fargo.

Rydex Banking Fund (RYBKX, 89%)

RYBKX invests in the equity securities of banking companies that trade in the U.S., as well as in derivatives. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 5.09%, while it has returned 12.35% in the past five years. RYBKX has $38.52 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1.73%. The top two holdings of the fund are JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Fidelity® Select Banking Portfolio (FSRBX, 97%)

FSRBX primarily invests in the common stocks of companies operating in the banking sector. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 7%, while it has returned 14.10% in the past five years. FSRBX has $636.66 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 0.77%. The top two holdings of the fund are Bank of America and PNC Financial Services.

John Hancock Regional Bank Fund (FRBAX, 98%)

FRBAX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in equity securities of regional banks. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 5.66%, while it has returned 14.46% in the past five years. FRBAX has $1.28 billion in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1.23%. The top two holdings of the fund are Citizens Financial and KeyCorp.

Fidelity® Select Consumer Finance Portfolio (FSVLX, 101%)

FSVLX usually invests in companies offering products and services related to consumer finance. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 12.56%, while it has returned 15.91% in the past five years. FSVLX has $169.35 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 0.85%. The top two holdings of the fund are Capital One Financial and Ally Financial.

RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund (RMBKX, 114%)

RMBKX, during normal times, invests in mid, small and micro cap U.S. companies operating in the financial services sector. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 6.50%, while it has returned 13.91% in the past five years. RMBKX has $265.96 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1.43%. The top two holdings of the fund are Live Oak Bancshares and Veritex Holdings.

Hennessy Small Cap Financial Fund (HSFNX, 116%)

HSFNX usually invests in the small-cap companies “principally engaged" in providing financial services. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 10.34%, while it has returned 13.32% in the past five years. HSFNX has $134.50 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1.65%. The top two holdings of the fund are Alliance Data Systems and CIT Group.

Emerald Banking and Finance Fund (HSSAX, 146%)

HSSAX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the stocks of banking or financial services companies. Over the past three years, this fund has given a return of 12.42%, while it has returned 17.57% in the past five years. HSSAX has $263.63 million in total assets, while its net expense ratio is 1.48%. The top two holdings of the fund are Voyager Digital and The Bancorp.