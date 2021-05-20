Goodbye Internet Explorer: Microsoft Announces the Browser's Expiration Date

May 20, 2021 1 min read

Who uses Internet Explorer at this point in life? By next year, no one will. Finally, Microsoft announced that the browser will be completely gone in 2022.

In a blog post, the technology company reported that "the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10."

Last year, Microsoft announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services would no longer support Internet Explorer 11 by August 2021.

The brand explained that Microsoft Edge has a faster, safer and more modern browsing experience. Microsoft Edge also has compatibility with old and legacy websites and applications since it has the integrated IE mode.

“With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the web’s future while still respecting the web’s past. Change was necessary, but we didn’t want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind,” the company wrote.