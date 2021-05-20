Back to class

Back to school 2021 in CDMX: what you should know

As reported by the authorities, it will be voluntary, safe, phased and with epidemiological surveillance, like many of the other activities that have been reactivated in recent months.
Back to school 2021 in CDMX: what you should know
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This May 19 the authorities announced the return to face-to-face classes 2021 in Mexico City. In a video press conference, Luis Humberto Fernández, head of the Federal Education Authority (AEFCM), announced that the return to the classroom will be on June 7 .

Likewise, the Head of Government of the entity, Claudia Sheinbaum commented that "this possibility will mainly benefit low-income students who have not been able to follow the classes at a distance".

What will this return to school be like?

As reported by the authorities, it will be voluntary, safe, phased and with epidemiological surveillance, like many of the other activities that have been reactivated in recent months.

Likewise, it will occur 15 days after the vaccination of educational personnel, and some measures will be applied, among which are:

  • Activation of the Participatory School Health Committees and implementation of the three filters of co-responsibility: at home, at school and in the classroom.
  • Access to soap and water to wash hands and prevent infections.
  • Take care of the teaching staff with prior vaccination.
  • Mandatory use of mask during the stay at the school.
  • Maintain a healthy distance and alternate assistance.
  • Maximize the use of open spaces.
  • Suspension of ceremonies and meetings.
  • Early detection: with a contagion, the school must remain closed for at least 15 days, and students will continue distance education.
  • Socio-emotional support for students and teachers.

On the other hand, it will be a staggered return:

  • Students will be divided into groups: the first will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the second, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
  • On Friday those students who require further reinforcement of their knowledge will attend.

"We are preparing so that the schools have adequate conditions, with major and minor maintenance and cleaning tequios, working together the Government of Mexico City, the federal government, municipalities and the community," said Fernández.

