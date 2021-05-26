Free Webinar | June 10: Social Media 101

Social Media

Join Phillip Huynh, SVP Head of Performance and Accounts at Reprise Digital to learn what to expect from social media advertising.
Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Social media has been the great equalizer allowing businesses of all sizes to compete for any customer's attention. In this workshop we’ll cover the evolution of social, how to make social work for your business, and how to bring your brand to life in the social landscape. Learn about what to expect from social media advertising with Phillip Huynh, SVP, Head of Performance & Accounts at Reprise Digital. 

Join Phillip Huynh, SVP Head of Performance and Accounts at Reprise Digital to learn what to expect from social media advertising.   

  • Lesson 1: The Social Advertising Landscape
  • Lesson 2: Prioritizing Business Goals 
  • Lesson 3: Executing On Social  

Phillip’s resume has covered the gamut of roles within advertising from branding to performance, social to traditional, creative to media. This experience allows him to think of content holistically, translating to award winning results for brands like Unilever, Conde Nast, Spotify, NBCUniversal, Kate Spade, and many more. In his current role as the SVP, Head of Performance and Accounts at Reprise Digital, Phillip creates holistic campaigns that drive brand loyalty as well as business results for Fortune 500 brands.

