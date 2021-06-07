Facebook Advertising

Free Webinar | June 17: Facebook Ad Essentials

Join Facebook Marketing Lead Anndréa Moore to learn key insights and best practices for ad creation, audience targeting, and budget optimization essential to Facebook advertising success.
Facebook Advertising can feel a bit complicated. Especially for small business owners focusing on various other streams of work. However, there are some key actions you can take to create, manage, and optimize your Facebook advertisements for peak effectiveness.  

Learn key best practices for a winning FB advertising formula with Anndréa Moore - Facebook Product Marketing Lead, Small Business.

  • Lesson 1: Intro to Ad Creation
  • Lesson 2: Ad Management 
  • Lesson 3: Creative Best Practices 

Anndréa Moore is an innovative product and marketing leader with expertise in leading teams to create and launch customer-focused solutions. Currently, she supports the success of small businesses across the Facebook Family of Apps product suite, including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger. This includes 200M+ family active businesses and 10M+ active advertisers. An avid thought leader and speaker, Anndréa has shared her experience at numerous conferences and events, including SXSW, Clinton Global Initiative University, Harvard Business School Women’s Leadership Conference, and Management Leadership for Tomorrow.

