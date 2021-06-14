Facebook Advertising

Free Webinar | June 24: Growing with Facebook

Join Facebook Ad Consultant Renee Bull to learn best practices to help increase your profit and digital footprint through Facebook advertising.
Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Digital marketing as a small business owner takes time and effort. Setting the right goals, avoiding unnecessary mistakes, and using tools to optimize processes are major keys to being efficient. This is true across many areas of business, especially when it comes to social advertising.  

Learn what mistakes to avoid and how to and help increase revenue through Facebook ads with Renee Bull, Facebook Ad Consultant at The Helpful Digital Marketer

  • Lesson 1: Goal Setting for Small Business
  • Lesson 2: Mistakes to Avoid
  • Lesson 3: Tools to Use

Renee Bull is a Facebook Ad Consultant, known as the Helpful Digital Marketer within her online network. She specializes in helping online businesses increase their profit and digital footprint in and outside of their current reach by producing Facebook ads. Her mission is to help over 10,000 small businesses utilize Facebook ads in their marketing through her online courses and personalized management. Renee services high level clients like online experts and business coaches while achieving well over 500% growth in profits for their businesses.

