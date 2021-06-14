Free Webinar | June 24: Growing with Facebook

Brought to you by T-Mobile for Business



Digital marketing as a small business owner takes time and effort. Setting the right goals, avoiding unnecessary mistakes, and using tools to optimize processes are major keys to being efficient. This is true across many areas of business, especially when it comes to social advertising.

Learn what mistakes to avoid and how to and help increase revenue through Facebook ads with Renee Bull, Facebook Ad Consultant at The Helpful Digital Marketer

Lesson 1: Goal Setting for Small Business

Lesson 2: Mistakes to Avoid

Lesson 3: Tools to Use

Renee Bull is a Facebook Ad Consultant, known as the Helpful Digital Marketer within her online network. She specializes in helping online businesses increase their profit and digital footprint in and outside of their current reach by producing Facebook ads. Her mission is to help over 10,000 small businesses utilize Facebook ads in their marketing through her online courses and personalized management. Renee services high level clients like online experts and business coaches while achieving well over 500% growth in profits for their businesses.