Free LinkedIn courses to improve your CV

May 21, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

An entrepreneur knows that he never graduates or finishes preparing and that training is key to achieving goals. LinkedIn Learning published a list of free courses that you can take on its platform to continue acquiring skills and succeed in your professional career.

Become a graphic designer : If you are interested in knowing the basics of graphic design to generate innovative visual concepts, this course is for you. Master the basics of building innovative design projects, and discover the skills you need to become a great visual thinker and communicator. Also, learn how to manage design teams and take your first steps managing your design company.

Master digital marketing : In this course with more than 24 hours of content, you will use your creative, analytical and tactical skills to help companies grow by generating new opportunities as a digital marketer. From creating marketing plans and content strategy to lead generation and SEO, learn digital marketing principles and best practices and tools to successfully navigate the world of digital marketing.

Learn to manage projects : Project management is one of the main activities of companies seeking to become catalysts for change. Through this course, you will learn the skills necessary to inspire your team to work with the vision and objective of having a common cause, and to manage projects from the beginning with the most effective techniques and knowledge of project management.

Become a true IT administrator : IT administration has become one of the top priorities for companies during the transition from new remote work schemes. Through this course, you will learn to design your own network and you will develop and expand your knowledge of cybersecurity, as well as the different skills that you will need to carry out a correct management of your own company's networks on a day-to-day basis.

Learn the skills necessary to be a sales expert : If your thing is to make sales and get new business opportunities, this course is for you. Through 10 hours of content, you will learn how to convey trust, be attentive to your customers, influence their decisions and learn from their mistakes. Likewise, you will develop the necessary tools to become a sales professional, from attracting new clients to negotiation and sales techniques.