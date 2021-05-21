YouTube will place ads on all videos, but will not share profits with small creators

May 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube announced a change in the terms of its service, among which it stands out that the video platform will begin to place ads on all audiovisual materials. However, you will not share the profits with the small creators.

Through a statement sent to its users, the platform explained "YouTube has the right to monetize all the content on the platform and ads may be shown in videos of channels that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program."

This will not allow small content creators or those who are not part of the YouTube Partner Program, that is, channels that do not meet the amounts of views and other requirements that are requested, not have access to the monetization of the ads that the company places on its videos.

Image: Depositphotos.com

You may be interested: The most watched viral video in YouTube's history will disappear to be sold as NFT

It is important to note that on many occasions the presence of ads can limit the growth opportunities of these creators, since consumers end up discarding their content.

In November 2020, the video platform had made similar changes in the United States. The company explained that they should not affect the way users access it.

In the rest of the world, these changes will take effect from June 1, 2021. What do you think of these changes?