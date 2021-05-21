YouTube

YouTube will place ads on all videos, but will not share profits with small creators

"Ads may be shown on videos from channels that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program," the platform explained.
Next Article
YouTube will place ads on all videos, but will not share profits with small creators
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube announced a change in the terms of its service, among which it stands out that the video platform will begin to place ads on all audiovisual materials. However, you will not share the profits with the small creators.

Through a statement sent to its users, the platform explained "YouTube has the right to monetize all the content on the platform and ads may be shown in videos of channels that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program."

This will not allow small content creators or those who are not part of the YouTube Partner Program, that is, channels that do not meet the amounts of views and other requirements that are requested, not have access to the monetization of the ads that the company places on its videos.

Image: Depositphotos.com

It is important to note that on many occasions the presence of ads can limit the growth opportunities of these creators, since consumers end up discarding their content.

In November 2020, the video platform had made similar changes in the United States. The company explained that they should not affect the way users access it.

In the rest of the world, these changes will take effect from June 1, 2021. What do you think of these changes?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

How to Determine a YouTube Strategy and Core Message

YouTube

YouTube Shorts Will Distribute $100 Million to Its Most Popular Content Creators

YouTube

Here Are Some Quick and Easy Tips on Growing Your YouTube Channel