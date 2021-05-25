Celebrating The MENA Fintech Ecosystem: Nominations Now Open For The Leaders In Fintech Awards On June 10, 2021

May 25, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021, a new event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that will recognize and reward key players in the MENA fintech ecosystem.

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 will be held on June 10, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate both individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of fintech in the Middle East.

The awards are being presented in a number of categories, including the following:

- Digital Bank of the Year

- Most Innovative Bank of the Year

- Most Innovative Islamic Bank of the Year

- Best E-Government Solution

- Best Fintech Solution

- Best Enterprise Solution

- Best Buy Now Pay Later Platform

- Best Insurtech Solution

- Best E-Payment Solution

- Best Personal Finance Solution

- Best Trading Platform

- Fastest Growth

- Fintech Startup of the Year

- Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year

- Fintech Investor of the Year

- Fintech Hub of the Year

- ​​​​​​​Fintech Leader of the Year

- Best Fintech Solution for F&B

​​​​​​​- Best User Experience for Trading

Nominations for each of Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

For any enquires relating to the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

