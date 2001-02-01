Franchises

A Million HTML Editors

Our expert selects a few HTML software packages that the professionals like.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're building or maintaining your small-business Web site and are looking for a useful software package that handles HTML authoring and editing, here are a few that the professionals use and recommend.

Dreamweaver - This is a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) program, which means you edit while viewing the actual site design instead of having to just look at the behind-the-scenes code. ($299)

Go-Live - This professional Web authoring and site management tool can help you create database driven sites and integrates nicely with other Adobe software such as PhotoShop and Illustrator. ($284)

Homesite - While this editor doesn't write the code for you, you can see the effects of what you're coding as you go along. (You can download an evaluation copy for free for 60 days or purchase it for $89 online or $99 in a box).

HTML Kit - This text editor helps you edit, format, preview and publish Web pages, and it points out errors and suggests improvements. (FREE)

Ultimately, if you can take a test drive of the software first - either through evaluation versions or on someone else's computer, give them a try before making a purchase.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
