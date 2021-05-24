This Former Wall Street Trader Started a Digital Fitness Company. Can She Convince Investors Like Steve Wozniak and Lance Bass Her Business Will Be the Next Unicorn?

May 24, 2021 1 min read

Unicorn Hunters offers viewers an inside look at how angel investors make their decisions. This episode includes Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios and NSYNC band member Lance Bass. Together, these investors, along with other successful "unicorn hunters" in the investment space, try to find the next billion-dollar business.

The second episode of the show features Fortë, a fitness brand founded by Lauren Foundos in 2015. Fortë offers subscriptions for curated content that helps its customers improve their workouts. Foundous spent a decade on Wall Street, but before that, she was a two-time All American field hockey player at the University of Maryland.

Will her pitch, combined with her experience in both the business and athletic worlds, be enough to sway investors? Watch the full video here to find out and learn more about the investment process.

Related: This TV Show Featuring Steve Wozniak Can Help You Become a Better Investor