McDonald's To Launch New Rotating Menu

February 1, 2001 1 min read

Chicago-McDonald's Corp. is introducing a new rotating menu in U.S. restaurants, part of its broader moves to put a greater emphasis on food variety and taste.

The New Tastes Menu, which will let McDonald's regional franchisee operating groups choose four items to serve from more than 40 choices, makes use of the company's new custom-order cooking system, Made for You.

Made for You, said Larry Zwain, McDonald's senior vice president of U.S. marketing, "gives us the platform to enhance the quality and breadth of the menu. We will have much more food in all our events." -Reuters