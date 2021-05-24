Bitcoin

The founder of Bitcoin will have a statue in Budapest

The sculpture will have a reflective or mirror-like face.
Next Article
The founder of Bitcoin will have a statue in Budapest
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Despite the fall in the price of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, the creator of Bitcoin will have a statue in Budapest, Hungary. The bust of the person known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto will be made of life-size bronze, according to local media.

How will they make a statue of a person whose face is unknown?

To this day, it is not known with certainty who or who the creators of this digital asset are, for this reason the statue will have a reflective or mirror-like face so that people who come to admire it will be able to see their reflected face.

According to Index, Hungary , the goal is for the idea that everyone is the creator of the cryptocurrency, “we are all Satoshi”, come to life in the European country. Also, this is a reminder that Bitcoin is characterized by being decentralized and independent.

The sculpture will be in charge of the artists Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly, while the idea was conceived by András Györfi. On the other hand, the financing will be carried out by four organizations called Mr. Coin, Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association and Blockchain Budapest.

Likewise, the cryptocurrency community in the country joined the financing to place the missing amount. In total, 3 million florins were collected (10,556.94 US dollars, and 209,649 Mexican pesos approximately).

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

It is the name or pseudonym of the person or intelligence agency that developed Bitcoin and the reference software for the digital currency. His work allowed the transfer of values between two users located anywhere in the world without the need for a third party such as a financial organization or a bank.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Elon Musk's Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoins due to its impact on the environment

Bitcoin

Does the co-founder of Facebook support cryptocurrencies? Mark Zuckerberg calls his goat 'Bitcoin'

Bitcoin

Is Bitcoin Similar to a Pyramid Scam? That's what the same economist who predicted the pandemic says