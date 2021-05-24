The founder of Bitcoin will have a statue in Budapest

May 24, 2021 2 min read

Despite the fall in the price of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, the creator of Bitcoin will have a statue in Budapest, Hungary. The bust of the person known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto will be made of life-size bronze, according to local media.

How will they make a statue of a person whose face is unknown?

To this day, it is not known with certainty who or who the creators of this digital asset are, for this reason the statue will have a reflective or mirror-like face so that people who come to admire it will be able to see their reflected face.

According to Index, Hungary , the goal is for the idea that everyone is the creator of the cryptocurrency, “we are all Satoshi”, come to life in the European country. Also, this is a reminder that Bitcoin is characterized by being decentralized and independent.

The sculpture will be in charge of the artists Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly, while the idea was conceived by András Györfi. On the other hand, the financing will be carried out by four organizations called Mr. Coin, Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association and Blockchain Budapest.

Likewise, the cryptocurrency community in the country joined the financing to place the missing amount. In total, 3 million florins were collected (10,556.94 US dollars, and 209,649 Mexican pesos approximately).

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

It is the name or pseudonym of the person or intelligence agency that developed Bitcoin and the reference software for the digital currency. His work allowed the transfer of values between two users located anywhere in the world without the need for a third party such as a financial organization or a bank.