News and Trends

Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds

Researchers find dogs could sniff out Covid-19 after 6-8 weeks of training.
Next Article
Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds
Image credit: Teresa Lett | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Six dogs detected the smell of the coronavirus on clothing and masks in a Phase 1 trial by scientists, CNN reports.

The collaborative study between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs found the canines’ sensitivity rate in smelling was 82% to 94% under controlled conditions.

James Logan, who led the testing, says the results are encouraging. "Dogs could detect Covid with incredible speed and accuracy --- even if a person was asymptomatic."

Related: New York Launches First Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Passport

Chemical analysis has found a "distinct" smell associated with the virus and researchers are working to identify the chemicals that make up the odor.     

The dogs could also tell if someone didn’t have Covid-19. That "specificity rate" also ranged between 76% to 92%.  

Study authors still say the PCR test is the “gold standard” for detecting the virus but suggest that dogs could offer a faster and simpler way to screen people in high-traffic areas --- or prevent individuals from going to crowded venues. 

Related: COVID-19 Will Fuel the Next Wave of Innovation

The six pooches who particpated in the study included Golden Retrievers, Labradors and a Cocker Spaniel, all between the ages of  4 and 6 years old. 

Phase 2 of the study will test the dogs’ detection abilities on people actually infected with the virus rather than items of clothing. 

Related: How to Navigate the Post-Covid Landscape

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Shoemaker Birdies Took Off During the Pandemic, But With a Few Bumps

News and Trends

JetBlue Founder Launches Airline With $39 Flights

News and Trends

Former NBA Player Charles Barkley Gives $1,000 to Every Employee In Leeds City Schools Where He Grew Up