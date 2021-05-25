This tenderloin will work 'sniffing out blemishes' in whiskey

May 25, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Grant whiskey distillery in Scotland - belonging to the William Grant & Sons brand - has just hired a curious "quality expert" to detect imperfections in the barrels of its product. It is about Rocco , a one-year-old cocker spaniel , who will sniff the timpani where the drink is aged.

As reported by the local Express media, Chris Wooff, associate director of the company, pointed out that "the sense of smell of a dog like Rocco is 40 times stronger than that of a human."

One-year-old cocker spaniel, Rocco, will be the new sniffer dog and will report to new boss Mr Wooff #Whisky https://t.co/GIJ31PbGNh - ScotlandNow (@ScotlandNow) May 19, 2021

According to the manager, Rocco will be able to detect that the whiskey is aging correctly in oak barrels since wood is "a natural material and whiskey distillation is an organic process."

Woof stressed that, although the brand uses state-of-the-art technology to detect imperfections in their product, they also wanted to maintain the tradition.

Before taking office, Rocco had intensive training with an expert in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

"He's a working dog rather than a pet in the workplace, so we have guidelines in place to make sure he's not disturbed when taking a break between shifts, but it's been a pleasure to see the morale boost. at the company, ”Woof said.