Remote Work Is Here to Stay: Are You Ready for the New Way of Life?

Remote work has been around for ages, but the pandemic made it far more accessible to people from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries. While in-person office work will probably always be a staple, it's worth noting that by 2025, most workers will work at least five days a month from home and that 84 percent of current prefer .

If you're contemplating going remote, it's crucial to balance the highs and lows of remote work.

Advantages of remote work

When you're considering remote work, it's helpful to look at the positives and prioritize what's important to you personally and professionally:

Lack of a daily commute. Approximately 78 percent of people dislike commuting to the office, and by avoiding a lengthy journey, you can kickstart your day sooner and use your spare time for other parts of your routine.

Disadvantages of remote work

While working remotely has a lot of upsides, there are a few disadvantages that you should consider when wondering if you should make the switch:

Technology dependency. When you explore remote-work opportunities, you must be aware that you're relying entirely on computers, smartphones and other business communication channels to stay in contact and complete your work. Tech issues can sometimes hinder your ability to perform.

The statistics show that the demand for remote work is burgeoning, not just a trend. has reshaped the landscape of work and made remote office work a lot more accessible, allowing employees to be productive and contribute to business growth while staying connected. For some, remote work is necessary, but does not replace time spent at the office. For many folks, remote work will become a new way of life.

More companies are offering more remote opportunities to ensure that employees can have a work-life balance, with 74 percent of companies planning to shift employees to remote work after the pandemic ends permanently. Still, while you're considering a remote job, it's essential to consider the advantages and disadvantages so you can prioritize the important things in your life and avoid burnout.