Upset customers might put you on the defensive, but you're better off if you can keep your cool.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If a customer comes at you with his fists flying, let him have his say, and then calmly ask, "What can I do for you to resolve this situation?" Provided the request isn't unreasonable, this is the best way to ensure your customer will not only return to your store later, but will also refrain from ripping you apart to his friends and family. Remember, positive word-of-mouth is the only kind of publicity you need.