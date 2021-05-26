WhatsApp

WhatsApp already allows you to increase the speed of audios and they remind you that Telegram did it before

Several Internet users made fun of the new WhatsApp function to increase the speed of the audios, because its rival, Telegram, has already had it for years.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This week, WhatsApp launched a new function that allows you to increase the speed of the audios up to double. However, many Internet users made fun of the messaging app and reminded it that its rival, Telegram , implemented this option a couple of years before.

Yesterday, Monday, WhatsApp users noticed that they could already speed up the playback of the audios they receive, and they responded as they know best: with memes , sarcastic comments and many comparisons .

Thousands of WhatsApp users celebrated in style the new button that will allow them to listen to audios in up to half the time.

However, critics of Mark Zuckerberg's app , mostly Telegram users , trolled excited WhatsApp fans , pointing out that the Russian-based app is more advanced and offers more features .

Another negative point that led to more teasing is that the function is not yet available to all WhatsApp users . For now it is only enabled for WhatsApp Web and on devices with an iOS operating system (iPhone) . Android users will have to wait a bit, as the update will arrive in a staggered manner over the next few days or weeks.

How can I speed up the playback of audios on WhatsApp?

As we said, for now it can only be done from WhatsApp Web and iPhone , but soon it will also come for Android users.

When you receive a voice message, you must press 'play' to start playing it. Immediately, the photo of the contact will change to a number, which you must press so that the three options of playback speed appear: 1x (normal), 1.5x and 2x (double) .

The app will record the speed you choose more frequently and will leave it as the default until the user changes it again from the playback of each audio.

If the update has not yet reached your device, here is a small collection of memes for you to have fun while you wait:

