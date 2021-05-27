Top 4 Beverages You Can Try In Place Of Your Morning Coffee

May 27, 2021 3 min read

So, you’re one of those who can’t get yourself to do anything without your morning cup of

coffee. Sometimes it gets to two or three cups and you don’t know where to stop. You hear

about people trying to cut down on caffeine and simply feel it’s impossible for you.

Giving up on coffee altogether can be a tough thing to do. What you can do is try out some

classic alternatives that could be equally refreshing to start your day with. Here are the top 4

beverages that you can try as your morning drink in place of coffee:

1. Green Tea

While a cup of green tea seems non-appealing to many, green tea in the morning can actually

be pretty refreshing. Coffee lovers often struggle to find an alternative drink especially when

they don’t want a splash of milk in their drink. Sometimes tea and other shakes are out of the list

due to this reason. A fresh cup of green tea with some honey and mint can be a great

replacement for your energizing morning beverage. Green tea also has several health and

fitness benefits, so it’s a good one to try!

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

A drink of apple cider vinegar can be a great alternative to coffee along with fuelling a weight

loss regime. It shares the common acidic taste and you’ve got to acquire a taste for it, much like

coffee. However, this drink isn’t for everyone. Many healthy eaters swear by it while some can’t

get to go near it despite the multitude of benefits. With benefits for your blood sugar levels and

overall health, this is surely one you can try in place of coffee.

3. Matcha

You’ve probably heard a lot about this one. Food bloggers and influencers have done a great

job of making matcha look like the new fresh drink. You’d be surprised to know that matcha is

actually of ancient origin, and is a type of green tea that is made by steamed tea leaves which

are ground to form the green powder we are all so familiar with. Matcha is a great source of

antioxidants as ground bits of actual leaves are consumed instead of extract from leaves in

water as in most teas. You can try matcha with or without milk as an excellent alternative

beverage with no caffeine.

4. Black Tea

Last, and not least, good old tea can be a replacement for caffeine addicts who can’t seem to

slow down. What most ex-coffee lovers love about black tea is the eerily similar taste if you just

seep black tea for a few extra minutes. Even though it has some caffeine boost to it, it’s much lesser than that of coffee and has added health benefits. Just like coffee, you can take black tea

with or without a creamer depending on your preference or what you’re feeling like. Black tea

has been a great alternative for many coffee lovers. You can try a brew for yourself and see if a

daily cup can help cut down your caffeine intake!