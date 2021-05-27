The Latin American startups that attract the most financing
Let's take a look at the Latino startups that are already a unicorn or on their way to becoming one thanks to the levels of investment they attract.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This week a new agreement was announced between WeWork and Softbank, a joint venture agreement with SoftBank Latin America Fund, - the most important venture fund in Latin America - that will manage coworking operations in the region. With this in mind, let's take a look at Latino startups that are already a unicorn or on their way to becoming one thanks to the levels of investment they attract.