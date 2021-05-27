Finance

Tesla shifts Autopilot in Model 3, Model Y from radar to optical cameras

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to move its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems from radar to optical cameras as it pushes its autonomous vehicle efforts forward. The automaker made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Tesla Shifts Autopilot To Optical Cameras Some of the vehicles delivered […]
Next Article
Tesla shifts Autopilot in Model 3, Model Y from radar to optical cameras
Image credit: Blomst / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to move its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems from radar to optical cameras as it pushes its autonomous vehicle efforts forward. The automaker made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Tesla Shifts Autopilot To Optical Cameras

Some of the vehicles delivered this month are the first to include what the automaker calls "Tesla Vision," which is basically just a branded way of saying that they're ditching radar in favor of cameras. The new system will be in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America.

They will be the first Tesla vehicles to use camera vision and neural net processing instead of radar for Autopilot, Full Self-Driving and some active safety features. The automaker said customers who ordered before this month and have been matched to a vehicle equipped with Tesla Vision would be notified of the change before delivery via their Tesla accounts.

Model S and Model X vehicles and those built for markets outside North America will still be equipped with radar for Autopilot until Tesla decides when to move those vehicles to Tesla Vision.

In a frequently asked question about why the Model S and Model X won't be transitioned to Tesla Vision yet, the automaker said the Model 3 and Model & are its higher-volume vehicles. It added that moving them to Tesla Vision first enables them to "analyze a large volume of real-world data in a short amount of time, which ultimately speeds up the roll-out of features based on Tesla Vision."

Some Features To Be Inactive On Delivery

Tesla said that some of the vehicles with the new system might be delivered with some features inactive or limited temporarily. The features that could be restricted at first include Autosteer, which will be limited to a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour with a longer minimum following distance.

Vehicles with Smart Summon will arrive with the feature temporarily disabled. Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance may also be inactive at the time of delivery. Tesla will begin restoring the features to the vehicles through a number of over-the-air software updates. All other Full Self-Driving and Autopilot features will be active upon delivery, depending on the configuration of the order.

According to Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is not labeling the new vehicles as having forward collision warning, crash imminent braking, lake departure warning, dynamic brake support, and other safety features. However, it also said Tesla notified the NHTSA about the change and maintained its five-star safety ratings for crashes and rollovers.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Four Signs That Crypto Is Recovering From the Latest Crash

Finance

Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

Finance

Nvidia Blows Through Q1 Expectations, Raises Q2 Guidance