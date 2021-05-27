These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Aerospace And Defense Industry

May 27, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Investing in defense companies is considered to be a safe bet. Such companies enjoy some form of stability in their revenue because a significant portion of their revenue comes from the government. If you are planning to invest in this sector, it is important that you are aware of the big payers in the Aerospace and Defense sector. To help you, detailed below are the ten biggest companies in the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Companies In Aerospace And Defense

We have used the latest available revenue figures to rank the ten biggest U.S. companies in the Aerospace and Defense industry. Following are the ten biggest companies in the Aerospace and Defense industry:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings ($7,863 million)

Founded in 2005, this company designs, manufactures and supplies commercial aerostructures to companies such as Boeing and Airbus. This company is headquartered in Wichita and is headed by Thomas C. Gentile III. Spirit AeroSystems employs more than 18,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 103% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ($8,899 million)

Founded in 2010, this company is in the business of shipbuilding. It is the biggest shipbuilding company for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. This company is headquartered in Newport News, VA and is headed by C. Michael Petters. Huntington employs more than 42,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 5% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 24%.

L3Harris Technologies ($12,856 million)

This company came into existence in June 2019 after the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies. It specializes in tech like the Falcon IV “multichannel manpack.” This company is headquartered in Melbourne, FL and is headed by William M. Brown. L3Harris employs more than 48,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 9% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 13%.

Textron ($13,630 million)

Founded in 1923, it is a network of companies, including Textron Aviation, Kautex, Bell Helicopter, Jacobsen and Textron Specialized Vehicles. This company is headquartered in Providence and is headed by Scott C. Donnelly. Textron employs more than 35,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 117% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 39%.

Howmet Aerospace ($14,192 million)

Founded in 1888, this company makes engine and turbine components and other products for defense companies, as well as for commercial purposes. This company is headquartered in Pittsburgh and is headed by John C. Plant. Howmet Aerospace employs more than 41,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 156% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 19%.

Northrop Grumman ($33,841 million)

Founded in 1939, this company operates through the following segments – Defense Systems, Space Systems, Mission Systems and Aeronautics Systems. This company is headquartered in Falls Church, VA and is headed by Kathy J. Warden. Northrop Grumman employs more than 97,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 7% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 20%.

General Dynamics ($39,350 million)

Founded in 1952, this company deals in tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and more. It operates through the following segments – Information Technology, Marine Systems, Combat Systems and Aerospace. This company has its headquarters in Reston, VA and its CEO is Phebe N. Novakovic. General Dynamics employs more than 102,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 27% in the past one year, while YTD also, they are up over 27%.

Lockheed Martin ($59,812 million)

Founded in 1961, it is a global security and aerospace company. The company operates through the following segments – Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Space, Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Aeronautics. This company is headquartered in Bethesda and is headed by James D. Taiclet Jr. Lockheed Martin employs more than 114,000 people. The shares of the company were down more than 3% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 8%.

Boeing ($76,559 million)

Founded in 1916, this company manufactures commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. Boeing operates through the following segments – Defense, Space and Security, Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Capital, and Global Services. This company is headquartered in Chicago and is headed by David L. Calhoun. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people. The shares of the company have gained more than 60% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 12%.

Raytheon Technologies ($77,046 million)

This company came into existence after the merger of Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace with the Raytheon Company. It is headquartered in Waltham, MA and is headed by Gregory J. Hayes. Raytheon employs more than 240,000 employees. The shares of the company have gained more than 28% in the past one year, while YTD, they are up over 20%.