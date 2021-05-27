These little hills want to reach the pines ... of your house. Meet the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM).

May 27, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the midst of the tense environment on the eve of the next elections on June 6 in Mexico , we need news that will cheer us up a bit. That is why today we present the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM) , a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about the rescue of tenderloins .

Of course, it is not an official political party, but an initiative created by Gina Huerta , head of the San Gregorio Refuge . These dogs and cats looking for a home have stolen the heart of the internet with their cute proposals.

No to vote buying ... or puppies, or kittens!

All together to adopt and vote for #CandidatosPerrones at https://t.co/fmTpOdssVS



RT until @INEMexico gives us our dog registration! pic.twitter.com/tYC098B5Rh - San Gregorio Refuge (@GregorioRefugio) May 27, 2021

"I'll give you the leg, not back," promises the dog Faith , while another furry named Black proposes "more barking and less lies ."

Meet the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party, a great initiative of the San Gregorio Refuge to promote the adoption of their dogs. Wonderful!

#AdoptaNoCompres pic.twitter.com/cKHnfqyCXz - Jorge Zalas (@ ZALAS_95) May 27, 2021

For his part, Snow wants to get to the pines ... of your house "and the kitten Boris affirms that he is" hard against rats ".

Snow, one of our #CandidatosPerrones wants to reach LOS PINOS ...

Do you help her in her election campaign?

Adopt it at https://t.co/us20shynJJ pic.twitter.com/vMP8vXUE8A - San Gregorio Refuge (@GregorioRefugio) May 24, 2021

"We want all of Mexico to know that adopting is the best choice , because not only do we ensure love and care, but at the same time we prevent a whole generation of dogs from continuing to live in poor conditions," said Gina, as quoted by Sopitas.com .

Thanks to @GregorioRefugio , the formerly small, now giant and always tremendous Ron joined our family.

You can also choose these #candidatosperrones to rule your heart pic.twitter.com/zpcmC7XwmX - Valerie (@vxmiran) May 26, 2021

The campaign as such will be in effect until election day 2021 in Mexico, that is, until next July 6. However, efforts to house these furry charismatics will continue throughout the year and for as long as necessary. According to INEGI figures, of the more than 19 million dogs in Mexico, only 30% have a human to take care of them.

If you want to give it a leg, you can visit the official page of the Mexican Adoption Party and adopt a tenderloin, even if it is virtual. They will thank you ruling your heart with pure love and no bites.