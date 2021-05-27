Pets

These little hills want to reach the pines ... of your house. Meet the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM).

"Adopting is the best choice," says Gina Huerta, head of the San Gregorio Shelter for dogs and cats, and creator of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM), the most tender campaign to rescue furry animals at election time.
Next Article
These little hills want to reach the pines ... of your house. Meet the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM).
Image credit: Refugio San Gregorio vía Partido de Adopción Mexicana

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the midst of the tense environment on the eve of the next elections on June 6 in Mexico , we need news that will cheer us up a bit. That is why today we present the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM) , a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about the rescue of tenderloins .

Of course, it is not an official political party, but an initiative created by Gina Huerta , head of the San Gregorio Refuge . These dogs and cats looking for a home have stolen the heart of the internet with their cute proposals.

"I'll give you the leg, not back," promises the dog Faith , while another furry named Black proposes "more barking and less lies ."

For his part, Snow wants to get to the pines ... of your house "and the kitten Boris affirms that he is" hard against rats ".

"We want all of Mexico to know that adopting is the best choice , because not only do we ensure love and care, but at the same time we prevent a whole generation of dogs from continuing to live in poor conditions," said Gina, as quoted by Sopitas.com .

The campaign as such will be in effect until election day 2021 in Mexico, that is, until next July 6. However, efforts to house these furry charismatics will continue throughout the year and for as long as necessary. According to INEGI figures, of the more than 19 million dogs in Mexico, only 30% have a human to take care of them.

If you want to give it a leg, you can visit the official page of the Mexican Adoption Party and adopt a tenderloin, even if it is virtual. They will thank you ruling your heart with pure love and no bites.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pets

This Distillery Has Hired a Dog to 'Sniff Out' Whiskey Imperfections

Pets

Meet Any, the 'Doggie Eats' delivery dog who works to help a tenderloin shelter

Pets

How Veterinary Consolidators Are Building a Future-Proof Enterprise