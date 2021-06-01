News and Trends

Beloved Chain Enters Chicken Sandwich Wars With New Menu Item: 'There Will Be No Doubt Who Reigns Supreme'

The sandwich is being offered for a limited time through the month of June.
Next Article
Beloved Chain Enters Chicken Sandwich Wars With New Menu Item: 'There Will Be No Doubt Who Reigns Supreme'
Image credit: Chili's

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

It seems like just yesterday that the chicken sandwich wars began, with the infamous Popeye's vs. Chick-fil-A battle of 2019.

In recent months, fast-food chains and restaurants have been debuting new menu items and products that put their own spins on the beloved menu item, with everything from special buns to chicken sandwich-flavored snacks.

And it comes with good reason — one report found that online spending on chicken sandwiches grew a whopping (or clucking, if you will) 420% from January 2019 to December 2020.

Related: Burger King Enters the Chicken Sandwich War With the Ch'King

Online food delivery service Grubhub also found that spicy chicken sandwiches were the number one item ordered in the year 2020, seeing a 300% increase from the year prior.

The reliance on delivery, online ordering and contactless dining as a result of the pandemic in the past year has made fast casual chains and even standalone restaurants key in on what people are ordering from their homes, especially if the chains or restaurants surface on the same food delivery apps and websites as popular grab-and-go fast-food chains.

The next to join the trend is beloved chain Chili's, which is debuting its Chili’s Chicken Sandwich for a limited time.

Much like many of the other chicken sandwiches, this one is hand battered and breaded and served on a brioche bun.

Related: Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds

But the fast-casual chain's certain that the sauce will be what sets it apart.

"Our chicken sandwich has something the rest of them don’t – our new Secret Sauce," Chili's said in an email to Entrepreneur. "One bite, and there will be no doubt who reigns supreme."

The sandwich will come topped with lettuce, tomato and Secret Sauce, and it also comes with a side of fries. But act fast — it'll only be offered for the month of June.

Chili's parent company, Brinker International, reported $52.2 million in revenue in Q3 of this fiscal year, up from $41.1 million at the same time period in 2020.

"I am very pleased with the ongoing growth of our business as our guests are able to return in greater numbers to Chili's and Maggiano's dining rooms," Wyman Roberts, CEO and president of Brinker International, said in a statement. "This reopening trend, supported by investment in our digital platforms and virtual brands, now has us meaningfully outperforming our F19 sales and traffic results."

Related: KFC's New Chicken Sandwich Is Giving Popeyes a Run for Its Money — and the Numbers Prove It

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 5/31/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Pizza Hut is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item From the 90s

News and Trends

Nike, Nissan and Other Sponsors Declare Support for Naomi Osaka After She Drops Out of French Open for Mental-Health Reasons

News and Trends

Celebrate Memorial Day By Serving Others