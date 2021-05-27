Google

Google will build a new campus with capacity for 20 thousand workers

It is a mixed campus that will not only include offices for employees but will also have housing and businesses ranging from cafeterias to supermarkets.
Next Article
Google will build a new campus with capacity for 20 thousand workers
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Who said Telecommuting? Google will build a new campus with a capacity for 20 thousand workers in San José, California. It will occupy just over 32 hectares and will be named Downtown West.

The technology company's project was approved on Tuesday, May 25, by the authorities of the US state, according to CNBC . It is a mixed campus that will not only include offices for employees but will also have housing and businesses ranging from cafeterias to supermarkets.

According to the same media, Google will have to spend an approximate sum of one billion dollars, to which it will have to add 500 million in taxes and the construction could last between 10 and 30 years.

Image: Depositphotos.com

What appears to be the new city of the firm, will have 4 thousand houses for its workers, of which one thousand will be assigned to be "affordable housing", it will also have 300 hotel rooms and 800 short-stay residences for corporate guests. of the company.

Despite the fact that last year Google announced the possibility of its employees working remotely until the summer of this year, the situation changed a bit with the arrival of the vaccine and the decrease in cases in the United States, the home office of the company was transformed into a hybrid model.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Get to know Google's Starline project to make video calls with life-size 3D holograms

Google

Elon Musk's SpaceX signs alliance with Google Cloud to offer satellite internet with Starlink

Google

Google sued for 'pirating' Mexican movies on YouTube