Marketing

A postal company in Spain presents a 'confused' campaign against racism

"The darker the color of the stamp, the less value it will have." The aim of the brand is to show that the value of life should not be defined by the color of the skin. Is it clear to you?
Next Article
A postal company in Spain presents a 'confused' campaign against racism
Image credit: CanalCorreos vía YouTube

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Another campaign gone wrong? Correos en España presented a series of stamps in different shades of colors in order to raise awareness about inclusion and racism. The problem? The lighter the tone, the more expensive the picture is, and the Internet users did not like this very much.

“At Correos we believe that the value of a person should not have color, that is why we launched #EqualityStamps : a collection of stamps in which the darker the color of the stamp, the less value it will have. Thus reflecting an unfair and painful reality that should not exist ”, the company explains in a publication.

The campaign comes to light in the framework of the European Month of Diversity and coinciding with the anniversary of the assassination of George Floyd in the United States. Through Twitter, the brand explains that they want to "raise awareness about racial inequality and defend diversity, inclusion and equal rights."

In the promotional video for the stamps, Domingo Antonio Edjang Moreno, a Hip Hop singer and activist known as El Chojin, appears. He himself explains that “there are people who think that a person's worth depends on their skin color. That is why the stamps have a different value depending on the color of the skin they represent. The darker the seal, the less value it will have ”.

According to the artist, the collection of these stamps “claims that the value of a life should not have color”. However, this sparked both positive and negative comments from social media users.

What do social media say?

Some expressed that the message is understood, but that it was not the best way to carry it out since if the stamps are seen out of context, the opposite is understood. While other users made their recommendations.

On the other hand, there are the people who defend the campaign explaining that what is missing is the reading comprehension of the angry Internet users.

What do you think about this strategy?
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

5 Reasons Brand Storytelling Is Critical to Your Marketing Strategy

Marketing

Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules To Succeed

Marketing

How a Little Marketing Push Can Equal a Big Revenue Bump