Top Growth Stocks To Watch In June 2021

May 27, 2021

Are These Growth Stocks Still Worth Investing In Right Now?

Growth stocks have been one of the favorite choices for investors looking to allocate their hard-earned money. This is mainly because they have been providing outsized gains compared to the broader market, at least for the past two decades. There are plenty of top growth stocks that are experiencing explosive growth in the current volatile stock market environment. But I think we all can agree that growth stocks that are delivering impressive results today and can continue to be great long-term investments can be quite hard to find.

The hallmark of the best growth stocks to buy may typically include improving fundamentals and a history of bullish trading activity in the shares. With rising inflation risks and investors rotating their portfolios towards value stocks, picking a growth stock to buy is becoming increasingly difficult. Nevertheless, to help safeguard your investment, looking at stocks with good growth prospects and justifiable valuations could be a great way to start. That said, do you have the following growth stocks on your list in the stock market today?

Fastly

Fastly was one hot stock to watch in 2020. The company is a key player in the content delivery network (CDN) space. Arguably, the real trick up Fastly’s sleeves are its edge computing capabilities. But the reason many investors could be paying attention to Fastly right now is that FSLY stock has fallen too fast and too hard for a company with double-digit growth.

From its most recent quarterly report, Fastly’s revenue came in 35% higher year-over-year to $84.9 million, which was only slightly short of estimates at $85.1 million. While the net retention rate was slightly lower than its previous quarter, its total customer count actually increased from 2,084 in the fourth quarter to 2,207.

Sure, the company may have missed top and bottom-line estimates, but the difference was only marginal. If you ask me, the sell-off seems overdone to me. If you believe that the trend that appeared last year is likely to become permanent, FSLY stock is increasingly looking like an opportunistic bet to me after the sell-off.

Zscaler

Next on the list, we have a top cybersecurity stock Zscaler Inc. Zscaler is a cloud security company that has been trending in the stock market this year. ZS stock is another top growth stock that has been on investors’ radars as of late. The company’s stock price surged more than 12% on Wednesday’s trading.

This came after the company delivered strong third-quarter financial results. In detail, the company’s revenue came in 60% higher year-over-year to $176.4 million. The strong growth came amid the backdrop of more businesses migrating their operations to the cloud.

According to the CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform is helping customers realize their digital transformation goals and architect for the new normal of the work-from-anywhere economy. Even as more people begin to return to their work offices, the transition to the cloud will likely continue. Considering that cyberattacks are increasing in scale and sophistication, could ZS stock continue its momentum in the coming quarters?

BioNTech

BioNTech is a next-generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Most people get to know the company through its partnership with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. From its first-quarter report, revenue came in at $2.49 billion in the first quarter. This result reflected a huge 7,300% increase from the prior-year period. And that’s not all, the company’s bottom line also improved dramatically.

It’s no secret that its recent quarterly reports have been all about its vaccine candidate BNT162b2. The company currently shares its net profits equally with Pfizer for sales of the vaccine globally, except in China. The company said that it had supplied more than 450 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 91 countries or territories as of May 6, with signed agreements for more than 1.8 billion doses in 2021.

The estimated revenue from COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, based on the currently signed contracts, is €12.4 billion. With this kind of revenue growth, it’s not surprising why many would consider BNTX stock to be a top growth stock in the stock market today.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a developer of software and analytics tools for the defense industry and large corporations. For those unfamiliar, the company’s Gotham platform enables government customers to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals from intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants. Now you might think these sound more like a company with fictional software. But fret not, Palantir has managed to deliver.

The company reported its first-quarter earnings this week. From the report, revenue came in 49% higher year-over-year to $341 million. Besides, cash generation also improved dramatically. More importantly, the management expects revenue to increase 43% to $360 million in the second quarter. We are looking at a company with disruptive technology and a sizable addressable market.

For the long term, Palantir believes it can provide over 30% revenue growth this year and for the next four years. Considering its growth momentum, would PLTR stock be an ideal investment for investors with a long-term horizon?

ViacomCBS Corporation

Viacom is a diversified multinational mass media conglomerate that is headquartered in New York City. In essence, the company delivers premium content to audiences across traditional and emerging platforms worldwide. Following the failure of Archegos Capital Management, VIAC stock shed more than half of its value in a matter of days. Now with acquisition rumors amid an intensifying streaming war, ViacomCBS is in the headlines again.

Last week, Bank of America issued a double upgrade on the company and raised its price target. Their reasons- relatively low positions among streaming companies and its sizable content library making it an attractive acquisition target. From its latest fiscal report, revenue grew by 65% year-over-year, fueled by strong increases in user and product monetization. Total revenue for the quarter was a whopping $7.41 billion, a 14% increase year-over-year.

Given its strong fundamentals and sizable content library, it could provide a strong value proposition as an acquisition target for streaming giants. Of course, buying VIAC stock because of rumors may not exactly be a great idea. However, should that really happen, it would make out nicely for existing shareholders.