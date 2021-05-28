Best Penny Stocks to Invest in 2021? 3 For Your Watchlist

May 28, 2021 7 min read

3 Penny Stocks to Watch in 2021

Trading penny stocks in the past year or so has been fruitful for many investors. Except for the past few months, we have mostly witnessed an upward trajectory with penny stocks. But, as the pandemic comes to a close and fears of economic inflation in the U.S. rise, many investors are unsure about the future. This means that we are seeing trading patterns that are mostly sideways and bearish on certain occasions.

While some trading days are showing bullish sentiment, it is truly up in the air right now. Many investors view the current period as a market correction. And it’s worth noting that these periods can be followed by sizable upswings.

Given the major gains we’ve witnessed in the past year or so, it makes sense that a correction would be in place. Penny stocks can’t continue to go up forever right? For this reason, investors need to pay close attention to what is going on in the market.

This includes staying up to date with news, current events, and company/industry-specific happenings. Additionally, utilizing a concrete trading strategy can be a great method when it comes to finding penny stocks to buy.

Lastly, investors need to understand how and when to take profit. Taking profit is all about your unique and individual investing goals. But, it is also one that can align with several, popular trading strategies.

Also of note is to never let FOMO or the fear of missing out, get in the way of making profits. Traders that trade with emotion, almost always end up losing. So, with all of this in mind, let’s take a look at 3 penny stocks to invest in, in 2021.

3 Penny Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

1. Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)

Digital Ally is a penny stock that has performed quite well over the past few months. For those who don’t know, DGLY is a commercial producer of digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant, and other safety products. These products are in use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States.

One of its most regarded products is an in-car digital video mirror system for law enforcement. While this seems broad, that’s because the industries that it works in are quite spread out. Because of this, Digital Ally cannot be confined to one industry in specific. Rather, it has exposure to several unique markets.

Recently, Digital Ally experienced solid momentum after it released its first-quarter 2021 results. The company’s revenue increased by around 4% year over year. While this is not major, it’s still worth noting considering that most companies have reported declines in revenue during the pandemic. This increase occurred due to increases in product revenue. However, this is slightly offset by a drop in service and other revenues.

“We are very pleased to report a 4% increase in total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020. Importantly, we were able to report improvements in revenue and net loss regardless of the challenges to our legacy business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021 and 2020. Our decision not to stand still during the COVID-19 pandemic and proactively expand our product offerings to include the ThermoVU and Shield lines has proven to be successful as they continued to generate significant revenues and opportunities during the first quarter of 2021.” The CEO of Digital Ally Stanton E. Ross

DGLY stock has been increasing significantly in 2021. On May 27th the company’s stock price rose by about 3%. In the past 12 months, however, shares are up by over 105%. Considering this, Digital Ally could be worth taking a closer look at for your watchlist.

2. Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

With oil and gas companies trending upwards in the market, Camber Energy Inc. is moving up as well. Camber Energy is an independent oil and gas penny stock that acquires and develops land for the production of fossil fuels. Its estimated proved reserves totaled 133,442 million barrels of oil as of March 31st, 2020. This is significant and makes CEI a decent-sized player in the energy industry.

On May 25th, Camber Energy’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group Inc. announced its fourth-quarter results. The CEO of Camber and Viking, James Doris said, “We are pleased with Viking’s Q1 results, especially following the unprecedented conditions experienced in 2020. We are extremely encouraged with the foundation we have established, and are intensely focused on pursuing growth opportunities.”

The company’s first-quarter revenue was lower than 2020, however, it is higher than 2019. This financial report seemed to create bullish sentiment around Camber Energy, as shares shot up by around 9% on May 27th.

While the oil and gas industry does have a time limit with renewables taking over, the resumption of travel as Covid ends could give the industry the boost it needs. With this in mind, will Camber make it onto your penny stock watchlist?

3. Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc. is another penny stock to watch that is seeing solid momentum right now. Aqua Metals is a recycling company with a primary focus on recycling lead products. It produces lead from recycled materials, however, it also produces and sells other metals and plastics.

At the end of April, the company released its latest update in the form of first-quarter 2021 results. The company is currently taking steps towards evolving Aqua Metals even further. This includes its innovative hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology, would be a breakthrough in the metals recycling market.

“Most significantly, we are in advanced discussions with several strong candidates to license and implement our proprietary, hydrometallurgical, clean AquaRefining lead recycling technology. Our primary focus is to secure our first AquaRefining license and equipment supply partnership.” Aqua Metals believes it is close to achieving that goal. The President and CEO of Aqua Metals, Steve Cotton

The company also recently invested in a strategic partnership to further its goal of enhancing its ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries. This is major news as lithium-ion batteries are in use for almost every electronic that consumers use daily. And, they are the primary component of electric vehicle batteries. This means that Aqua Metals could be just breaching the surface of its potential.

On May 27th, AQMS stock shot up by nearly 20% including an over 4% gain in after-hours. Just 5 days ago this penny stock was at $2.50 per share on average. Now AQMS stock trades above $3 per share. So, considering its role in the battery recycling and metals repurposing industries, will you add AQMS to your penny stocks watchlist?

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching?

As we move into the latter half of 2021, there are plenty of penny stocks to buy. While the list spans into the thousands, only a handful are showing true forward momentum.

Considering this, investors need to do the proper due diligence to ensure that their watchlists align with their investing goals. This is the best way to ensure that investors know exactly what they’re getting into. With all of this in mind, which penny stocks are you watching in 2021?