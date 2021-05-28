Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine
The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ) announced the approval of the emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 Janssen to include it in the inoculation scheme of the Mexican population.
Hugo López-Gatell , undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that the drug owned by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson obtained a rating from the Committee of New Molecules of Cofepris.
Authorization for emergency use of the Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) was issued today. 1/2- Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 27, 2021
According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it is 67% effective, but it prevents the risk of hospitalization by 85% and death by 100%.
Currently in Mexico six vaccines are applied:
- Pfizer / BioNTech (two doses)
- Oxford / AstraZeneca (two doses)
- Sputnik V (two doses)
- Sinovac (two doses)
- CanSino (one dose)