Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

May 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ) announced the approval of the emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 Janssen to include it in the inoculation scheme of the Mexican population.

Hugo López-Gatell , undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that the drug owned by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson obtained a rating from the Committee of New Molecules of Cofepris.

Authorization for emergency use of the Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) was issued today. 1/2 - Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 27, 2021

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it is 67% effective, but it prevents the risk of hospitalization by 85% and death by 100%.

Currently in Mexico six vaccines are applied: