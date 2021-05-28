Vaccines

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

Cofepris endorsed the US immunization for emergency use in the country.
Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine
Image credit: Depositphotos,com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ) announced the approval of the emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 Janssen to include it in the inoculation scheme of the Mexican population.

Hugo López-Gatell , undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that the drug owned by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson obtained a rating from the Committee of New Molecules of Cofepris.

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it is 67% effective, but it prevents the risk of hospitalization by 85% and death by 100%.

Currently in Mexico six vaccines are applied:

  • Pfizer / BioNTech (two doses)
  • Oxford / AstraZeneca (two doses)
  • Sputnik V (two doses)
  • Sinovac (two doses)
  • CanSino (one dose)
