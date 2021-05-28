Apple may be looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert

May 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Cryptocurrencies are the hottest topic of 2021, especially with the ups and downs of bitcoin and the arrival of new players like dogecoin, and it seems that Apple does not want to be left behind in the fever.

According to a new vacancy publication, the Cupertino firm is looking to hire a Business Development Manager for Alternative Payments , since it requires mastery on the subject of cryptocurrencies.

As reported by the CoinDesk site, the vacancy says the following:

The Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payment Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions. We need your help to form a partnership framework and business models, define implementation paradigms, identify key players, and manage relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for business development from start to finish, including partner selection, negotiation and closing of business deals, and launching of new programs.

Apple asks for deep knowledge in cryptocurrencies, as well as more than five years of experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, fast payments, cryptocurrencies, etc.

The vacancy does not specify if it seeks to develop platforms for payments in bitcoin or digital currency.

Be that as it may, it seems that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more main stream .