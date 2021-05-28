Apple

Apple may be looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert

The Cupertino firm would be looking to hire a Business Development Manager for Alternative Payments, since it requires mastery on the subject of cryptocurrencies.
Next Article
Apple may be looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Cryptocurrencies are the hottest topic of 2021, especially with the ups and downs of bitcoin and the arrival of new players like dogecoin, and it seems that Apple does not want to be left behind in the fever.

According to a new vacancy publication, the Cupertino firm is looking to hire a Business Development Manager for Alternative Payments , since it requires mastery on the subject of cryptocurrencies.

As reported by the CoinDesk site, the vacancy says the following:

The Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payment Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions. We need your help to form a partnership framework and business models, define implementation paradigms, identify key players, and manage relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for business development from start to finish, including partner selection, negotiation and closing of business deals, and launching of new programs.

Apple asks for deep knowledge in cryptocurrencies, as well as more than five years of experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, fast payments, cryptocurrencies, etc.

The vacancy does not specify if it seeks to develop platforms for payments in bitcoin or digital currency.

Be that as it may, it seems that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more main stream .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

They filter photos of the possible appearance of the iPhone 13

Apple

Apple terminates relationships with one of its executives over sexist comments made in 2016

Apple

Russia imposes $ 12 million fine on Apple for monopolistic practices