You can invest in FOINBRA real estate from 5,000 pesos

May 28, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

FOINBRA , the real estate investment portfolio, announced its second investment round through Play Business , a franchise crowdfunding platform.

The minimum amount to be raised is 4 million pesos and those interested may invest from 5,000 Mexican pesos. The annual gross return is between 7 and 9%, with quarterly payment of dividends.

“Thanks to the success of our first investment round, today we start this second opportunity for those who are interested in investing in a real estate portfolio, with an asset value of more than 5,000 million pesos (mdp) and more than 200 properties rented to the main national and international companies that serve essential consumption in Mexico ”, explains Ricardo García Olavarrieta, CEO of FOINBRA .

Since 2011, FOINBRA has generated income from income flow and capital gains from inflation. The main value it gives to its investors lies in offering stable returns through a diversified real estate portfolio; Its model consists of generating strategic alliances with the main commercial chains, seeking to be their expansion solution.

The investors that take part in this round will be part of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will receive a number of shares from the FOINBRA portfolio. Each quarter the investment will pay dividends to its investors according to the profits generated in the period. The Play Business investors who participate in the round will be paid in dividends and, additionally, will be delivered more shares according to the inflation of the previous year.

In the words of Fernanda de Velasco, Director of Financial Structuring at Play Business, “by investing in FOINBRA, participants will become owners of a percentage of the more than 200 properties that are rented to AAA tenants such as Bimbo, HEB, Farmacias del Ahorro, OXXO, Walmart and Telcel. In its first round of investment, through our platform, FOINBRA raised a total of 5,529,000 pesos with 450 investors, so we are excited that this investment opportunity will be available again ”.

The company will use 100% of the amount raised for the acquisition, administration, promotion, development and / or supervision of real estate projects. FOINBRA's second investment round will be available in Play Business from May 24.