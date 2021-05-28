COVID vaccine registration for people aged 40 to 49 is now active
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
The vaccination registry against COVID in Mexico for people who are between 40 and 49 years old is already active on the corresponding website. Some users on social networks began to share this information on the night of May 27.
ATTENTION QUARANTONS- Luis Guillermo Hernández © (@luisghernan) May 28, 2021
The government has already enabled the registration for Vaccination to people 40 years of age and older
Register for the vaccine! https://t.co/mGk0UfPd7J
Friend, the vaccination record has already been opened for those of us 40 and over. I already registered, super fast- Lety (@lmletym) May 28, 2021
Vaccination begins for the Olympian gods
Run, it's not saturated https://t.co/27Enrxw97o
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commented in one of his morning conferences that vaccination for people in this age range would begin in June of this year.
On the other hand, in the afternoon conference on May 27, the health authorities of the Aztec country confirmed that in Mexico 20 million 082 thousand 038 people have been vaccinated, representing 22% of the population over 18 years of age.
How do I register?
In order to be vaccinated you must enter the official page of My Vaccine , later, you will need to have your Unique Population Registration Code (CURP), state in which you reside, municipality, zip code, telephone numbers, and email.