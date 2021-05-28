Coronavirus

COVID vaccine registration for people aged 40 to 49 is now active

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commented in one of his morning conferences that vaccination for people in this age range would begin in June of this year.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The vaccination registry against COVID in Mexico for people who are between 40 and 49 years old is already active on the corresponding website. Some users on social networks began to share this information on the night of May 27.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commented in one of his morning conferences that vaccination for people in this age range would begin in June of this year.

On the other hand, in the afternoon conference on May 27, the health authorities of the Aztec country confirmed that in Mexico 20 million 082 thousand 038 people have been vaccinated, representing 22% of the population over 18 years of age.

How do I register?

In order to be vaccinated you must enter the official page of My Vaccine , later, you will need to have your Unique Population Registration Code (CURP), state in which you reside, municipality, zip code, telephone numbers, and email.

