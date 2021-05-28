Happy Burger Day! These restaurants will have promotions to celebrate

May 28, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



May 28 has become a very important date for fast food lovers, as International Hamburger Day is celebrated. It is a way of paying tribute to what is possibly the most famous food in the world.

It may interest you: A McDonald's is so desperate to attract staff that it offers a free iPhone to anyone who offers

Why is Burger Day celebrated?

It is an initiative to celebrate this highly popular food and the favorite of many in the world. May 28 was chosen because, it is said, on a day like this, but in the year 1900, a German immigrant living in the United States, named Louis Lassen, prepared for the first time this dish as it is known today: a combination of bread, meat, tomato, cheese and lettuce.

The hamburger arrived in Mexico in the 1930s, when international restaurants began to include it on their menu. Much later, in 1985, the famous fast food chain, McDonald's arrived in Mexican territory and the consumption of these became massively popular.

Enjoy Hamburger Day with what you like the most, because #HamburguesaEsMcDonalds . pic.twitter.com/isLRoYSH1f - McDonald's México (@McDonaldsMexico) May 28, 2021

Fun fact: Did you know that the most expensive hamburger in the world was made by Dutch chef Diego Buik? The sandwich was valued at 2,300 euros (about 55,800 Mexican pesos). It was made with Japanese Wagyu beef, Hebit Dutch Coastal gin-infused Oosterschelde lobster, Remeker cheese, and white truffles.

Don't miss out on these promotions for Hamburger Day

Burgers at a weight? Yes, Carls Jr. will celebrate this day with the Hamburger Day promotion. It should be mentioned that it only applies to the Famous Star with cheese, in addition to that you must purchase any combo to consume at the branch, Drive Thru or to take away, this promo does not apply with children's combos.

3 days and you will be part of our traditional Burger Day!

A Famous Star® with Cheese for only 1 peso when you buy any combo.



Offer valid at restaurants and on Drive Thru.

Promotion valid only this Friday, May 28. #DriveThru #BurgerDay # Burger Day # 1weight pic.twitter.com/dLRG2Vk0NR - @CarlsJrMx (@CarlsJrMx) May 25, 2021

Other restaurants and fast food chains that will have promotions to celebrate Big Burger Day are: Cowbell, JJ Burgers, Claroscuro Gastropub, Margarita, Burger King, Shake Shack, Applebee's, Mr. Blancos, Chili's, among many more.