Mobility

Why did the wait times for Uber and DiDi increase in CDMX?

If you have waited longer than usual for your service, you are not alone.
Next Article
Why did the wait times for Uber and DiDi increase in CDMX?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Has it happened to someone else that in recent weeks they ask for an Uber or DiDi service in Mexico City and it takes more than 8 minutes to arrive? If you have been in this situation you are not the only one. Everything seems to indicate that it is due to a shortage of drivers, as reported by Expansión .

According to the media, mobility platforms have fewer active drivers per day, so both companies have dedicated themselves to developing incentives for their partners in order to connect them more frequently.

Apparently, waiting times for users have only increased by 40 seconds, a DiDi executive tells Expansión.

On the other hand, this may also be a consequence of the fact that the demand for travel has been growing as the economic reactivation has taken place and the return of people to their workplace.

Image: Depositphotos.com

In this context, both companies have made investments in order to encourage their driving partners, but they assure that this reactivation of drivers will also take time.

In April 2021, Uber announced a stimulus plan for 710 million pesos to improve the income of its affiliates. The platform explained that said budget includes discounts in the commission for service for driving partners, as well as multipliers of earnings per trip.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 5/31/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobility

´DiDi Mujer´ Is the New Function for Female Drivers to Connect Exclusively With Female Passengers

Mobility

Free Webinar: How Mobility Is Revolutionizing Transportation and Business

Cars

Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility