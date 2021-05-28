Why did the wait times for Uber and DiDi increase in CDMX?

May 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Has it happened to someone else that in recent weeks they ask for an Uber or DiDi service in Mexico City and it takes more than 8 minutes to arrive? If you have been in this situation you are not the only one. Everything seems to indicate that it is due to a shortage of drivers, as reported by Expansión .

According to the media, mobility platforms have fewer active drivers per day, so both companies have dedicated themselves to developing incentives for their partners in order to connect them more frequently.

Apparently, waiting times for users have only increased by 40 seconds, a DiDi executive tells Expansión.

On the other hand, this may also be a consequence of the fact that the demand for travel has been growing as the economic reactivation has taken place and the return of people to their workplace.

Image: Depositphotos.com

In this context, both companies have made investments in order to encourage their driving partners, but they assure that this reactivation of drivers will also take time.

In April 2021, Uber announced a stimulus plan for 710 million pesos to improve the income of its affiliates. The platform explained that said budget includes discounts in the commission for service for driving partners, as well as multipliers of earnings per trip.