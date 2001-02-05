Advertising Alphabet Soup-The CPC

A simple guide to decoding advertising lingo
Are you getting bombarded with acronyms again? When you're looking to generate advertising revenue through your Web site, there are so many terms to keep straight. And potential advertisers seem to have different expectations.

While the most common way to put a price on your Web site's page impressions for potential advertisers is the CPM (cost per thousand impressions), some advertisers ask for a CPC instead.

CPC (cost per click) means advertisers will pay you each time a visitor clicks on their banner ad and goes to their Web site. While an average CPM might be $20, an average CPC could be more like $2.

