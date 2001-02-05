Did You Do It?

A Web site can help you determine if search engines have you listed and how you fare in search engine results.

February 5, 2001 1 min read

If you're wondering whether or not you've been submitted and accepted into the popular search engines, you can check for free at Did-It Detective. Enter the URL to your site as well as some keyword phrases pertaining to your site and you'll receive an e-mail report analyzing how your Web site is listed in top search engines.

The search engines analyzed include AOL, HotBot, Yahoo, Excite, MSN, Lycos, Direct Hit, AltaVista, AllTheWeb and Google. In the report, you can view a table that tells you which search engines list you and how they rate your listing. (Position 1 is the best, Position 2 is a step down, and so on). Also, the Detective lists all the relevant URLs indexed by the search engines along with the descriptions for each page.

For a hefty fee ($995), Did-it.com will also submit your site. The fee also includes search engines monitoring for a year.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.