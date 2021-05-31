automobiles

Rolls-Royce launched the most expensive and luxurious car in the world, meet its new Boat-Tail model

The exclusive Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail is a unique design tailor-made for a customer, it has coolers for champagne, parasol and accessories to make a luxury picnic.
Next Article
Rolls-Royce launched the most expensive and luxurious car in the world, meet its new Boat-Tail model
Image credit: Rolls-Royce

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Once again, Rolls-Royce demonstrates why it holds the record for producing the most expensive vehicles on the market . The prestigious firm presented its new and luxurious Boat-Tail model, which was crowned as the most expensive car in the world . Only one piece was manufactured exclusively for an anonymous client and its price is around 28 million dollars (about 558 million Mexican pesos).

In 2017, the celebrated Rolls-Royce Sweptail came to be considered the most expensive car in the world. Now, Rolls Royce unveiled its new Rolls Royce Coachbuild program, to design and manufacture vehicles tailored to each customer's taste. These models are unique, personal, of historical and future importance.

The Boat-Tail model is known to have been made at the request of a globally successful couple, who have experience in ordering Rolls Royce cars.

“Boat Tail is the culmination of collaboration, ambition, effort, and time. It was born out of a desire to celebrate success and create a legacy. In its remarkable accomplishment, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail forges a pivotal moment in the history of our brand and in the contemporary luxury landscape , ”said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce.

Extreme luxury, this is the Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail

The bodywork of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is made 100% by hand. The outside is wrapped in a peculiar shade of blue, the customer's favorite color. In the shade, the color is subtle and retro, but in the sunlight, the metallic and glass flakes embedded in the paint provide a bright and energetic aura to the finish.

Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail is now the most expensive car in the world. Image via Rolls-Royce .

The project took four years to develop. A virtual model was digitally mastered to form a frame in which the aluminum sheets are manually forged. While finalizing the designs with clients, the brand's aluminum chassis, luxurious architecture, was entirely reconfigured to support the generous proportions of the Boat Tail , a process that took eight months.

The most striking features of this sumptuous vehicle are in the trunk. Opening the trunk (at an angle of 15 degrees, the perfect measure according to the British) unfolds an umbrella and a set of accessories for a stylish picnic.

These include folding chairs, glasses, and a pair of bespoke coolers, which hold bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne , one of the world's most exclusive beverages. Refrigerators are designed to maintain a temperature of 6 ° C, the recommended temperature for serving this drink.

In the glove compartment there is a uniquely designed Mont Blanc pen, as well as an interior, expressly made to house an exclusive Bovet 1822 watch, the cost of which can reach several thousand and even millions of euros.

With high-level information .

We recommend: Meet 'Tito', the Argentine electric car that costs a quarter of the cheapest Tesla

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

automobiles

Waymo CEO tells Tesla that 'this is not how it is done', regarding the autonomous car driving system

ferrari

The Armored Version of the Ferrari 458 Speciale Is More Powerful, Lighter and Just as Fast

Apple

Here's a Clue About the Car That Apple Is Building