Rolls-Royce launched the most expensive and luxurious car in the world, meet its new Boat-Tail model

Once again, Rolls-Royce demonstrates why it holds the record for producing the most expensive vehicles on the market . The prestigious firm presented its new and luxurious Boat-Tail model, which was crowned as the most expensive car in the world . Only one piece was manufactured exclusively for an anonymous client and its price is around 28 million dollars (about 558 million Mexican pesos).

From initial sketch to finishing touches, a #RollsRoyce Coachbuild commission is realized in true partnership. #RollsRoyceCoachbuild #BoatTail pic.twitter.com/TdUKndVR75 - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) May 31, 2021

In 2017, the celebrated Rolls-Royce Sweptail came to be considered the most expensive car in the world. Now, Rolls Royce unveiled its new Rolls Royce Coachbuild program, to design and manufacture vehicles tailored to each customer's taste. These models are unique, personal, of historical and future importance.

The Boat-Tail model is known to have been made at the request of a globally successful couple, who have experience in ordering Rolls Royce cars.

“Boat Tail is the culmination of collaboration, ambition, effort, and time. It was born out of a desire to celebrate success and create a legacy. In its remarkable accomplishment, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail forges a pivotal moment in the history of our brand and in the contemporary luxury landscape , ”said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce.

Extreme luxury, this is the Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail

The bodywork of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is made 100% by hand. The outside is wrapped in a peculiar shade of blue, the customer's favorite color. In the shade, the color is subtle and retro, but in the sunlight, the metallic and glass flakes embedded in the paint provide a bright and energetic aura to the finish.

Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail is now the most expensive car in the world. Image via Rolls-Royce .

The project took four years to develop. A virtual model was digitally mastered to form a frame in which the aluminum sheets are manually forged. While finalizing the designs with clients, the brand's aluminum chassis, luxurious architecture, was entirely reconfigured to support the generous proportions of the Boat Tail , a process that took eight months.

The most striking features of this sumptuous vehicle are in the trunk. Opening the trunk (at an angle of 15 degrees, the perfect measure according to the British) unfolds an umbrella and a set of accessories for a stylish picnic.

At the press of a button, #RollsRoyce Boat Tail's rear deck opens in a sweeping butterfly gesture, to reveal an intricate and generous hosting suite. #RollsRoyceCoachbuild #BoatTail pic.twitter.com/q9WqL5Uo8O - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) May 28, 2021

These include folding chairs, glasses, and a pair of bespoke coolers, which hold bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne , one of the world's most exclusive beverages. Refrigerators are designed to maintain a temperature of 6 ° C, the recommended temperature for serving this drink.

#RollsRoyce Boat Tail's minimalist fascia accentuates the jewel like features of the completely unique @ BOVET_1822 timepieces and instrument panel dials adorned with Guilloché - a technique perfected in workshops of fine jewelers and watchmakers. #RollsRoyceCoachbuild #BoatTail pic.twitter.com/1mJt73dTR9 - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) May 28, 2021

In the glove compartment there is a uniquely designed Mont Blanc pen, as well as an interior, expressly made to house an exclusive Bovet 1822 watch, the cost of which can reach several thousand and even millions of euros.

