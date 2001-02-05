Legislature To Consider Business, Land-Use Bills

<b></b>

February 5, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Santa Fe, New Mexico-To the consternation of out-of-state franchisors, the New Mexico Court of Appeals recently determined that service fees collected from franchise outlets in New Mexico are subject to the state's gross-receipts tax. However, during the upcoming session of the state legislature, a new bill is expected to be introduced that will reverse the court's ruling by allowing out-of-state corporations a gross-receipts tax reduction for services such as marketing and training rendered to franchisees in New Mexico. -The Santa Fe New Mexican