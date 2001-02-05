My Queue

Finding Angel Investors

If you need capital for your start-up, it may be time to hit the books.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Searching for angel investors? Go back to school.at least long enough to snoop around some entrepreneurship programs. Many angels tend to look toward universities for investment opportunities because of the high level of new business activity. If you go this route, contact a local university that has entrepreneurial programs, and make an appointment to speak to the person in charge. Often, it'll be a professor who has ties to business and can point you in the right direction.

