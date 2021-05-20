7 Tips for Mastering Hybrid Work

May 20, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Calendar



Are you still working from home even after the pandemic? Many American workers are making the switch. However, there are still some benefits that come from going to the office. The social life, productive atmosphere, and office amenities all help you perform a better job. That’s part of why a large portion of the workforce is attempting a hybrid work approach.

There’s some extra balancing that needs to happen when attempting hybrid work. However, having access to the best of both worlds is well worth the effort. Here’s how you can master hybrid work if you’re hoping to give it a try yourself:

1. Separate Your Workload

There are some tasks that you can do more efficiently at home, and others you’ll prefer to do in the office. To maximize your productivity, use your Calendar to separate your workload.

While video conferencing tools have come a long way, it’s still nice to hold meetings in person. Coordinate with your teammates using Calendar’s team features to plan meetings on the days you’ll be in the office. Schedule other tasks such as invoicing and emails for the days you’ll be at home.

2. Get Involved in the Office

Since you’ll only be in the office a couple of times a week, make the most of each trip you take. Having a strong relationship with your coworkers will make work a lot easier for you. Company culture, after all, is one of the most sought-after aspects of a workplace, and you can make an impact on it through your effort.

If there are company activities and events planned, add them to your own Calendar. Make sure these are the days you make a trip to the office. Also, try to coordinate lunch with your coworkers or other small activities that allow you to connect face-to-face as much as possible.

3. Take Advantage of Flexibility

The joy of hybrid work is the extra time you get to spend at home. You should take advantage of this time that’s given to you. After all, who knows how long you can afford the luxury of hybrid work at your workplace.

Use your Calendar to plan your workday from home in a way that accommodates your personal life as best as possible. Schedule some time to spend with family and to pursue hobbies. Look for ways to optimize working from home so you can make time for recitals and sporting events to support your kids. These are the moments that will matter the most to you looking back.

4. Keep a Consistent Sleep Schedule

On the days you travel to the office, you’ll have a more rigid schedule. You’ll be expected to arrive at a certain time and will clock out when your shift is done. When you’re working from home, you won’t always be constrained to such time restrictions. If you’re not careful, you can get carried away with your sleep schedule, which will throw off your entire groove.

Do your best to go to bed at the same time each night, regardless of whether you’re working from home or in the office the next day. Do the same with your morning routine, waking up at the same time to start your day. Set up some daily routines in your Calendar that reinforce those habits until they become second nature.

5. Make Communication a Priority

Even though you’ll be moving back and forth between your place of business and home, work needs to continue running smoothly. There are a lot of opportunities for communication lapses every time you’re away. To keep confusion and miscommunication to a minimum, make constant communication a high priority.

Project management software will help ensure that each member of your team is up-to-date on every project in the works. Additionally, you can use shared Calendars to coordinate deadlines, meetings, and shifts, so there’s never any confusion within your team.

6. Get the Proper Equipment

For hybrid work to actually work, you need to maintain your productivity no matter where you are. You should be getting just as much work done at home, if not more, as you would in the office. To enable such productivity, make sure your home office is properly equipped.

If you plan on working from home, even part-time, for the long run, investments in hardware will be essential. You’ll need a good computer setup with a reliable internet connection as the bare minimum. Ergonomic office equipment will work better than a kitchen chair and a card table. Anything else you feel will help you be productive at home is worth looking into, like a wireless mouse or a USB microphone for Zoom meetings.

7. Plan Your Commute

On the days you do go to the office, plan your commute thoroughly. You might have an entire setup you need to transfer from home to the office, and you won’t want to forget a single item. Keep a detailed checklist to go through every night before a commuter day and review it the morning of.

There are other aspects of your commute you can organize. For example, you can ask yourself if you’re close enough to bike to work. This would help you save money on transportation as well as keep up a good exercise routine you might be developing at home.

After trying a hybrid work schedule, you might never want to go back. Prove to yourself and to your team that you can be reliable no matter where you are, and hybrid work can become a permanent arrangement.

Image Credit: vlada karpovic; pexels; thank you!

The post 7 Tips for Mastering Hybrid Work appeared first on Calendar.