Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free

June 1, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Entrepreneurship is a task that needs planning, effort and constant training. During the lockdown, several businesses had to reinvent themselves and adapt digitally. According to the Radiography of Entrepreneurship in Mexico 2020 , a study published by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), 85% of companies have a digital presence; 36% made the transition during 2020.

Entrepreneurs have had to emigrate, study and adapt, quickly and in some cases hastily, to the possibilities offered by electronic commerce. In this context, WhatsApp Fridays were born, an initiative of the ASEM and WhatsApp with which it is sought that the owners of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MIPyMES) increase their skills in WhatsApp Business, the version of the popular application specially designed for small businesses, totally free.

“Based on the results of the Entrepreneurship Radiography in Mexico 2020, we know that WhatsApp is the second most important digital channel for companies to make sales. Likewise, according to official WhatsApp data, in Mexico more than 2 million users see catalogs every month on WhatsApp Business ”, indicates Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM .

The aim of this project is for entrepreneurs to receive training in WhatsApp Business tools for doing business online. The workshops are held live and online every Friday from April 30 to June 25. The free sessions have a maximum duration of 45 minutes, plus another 15 to answer questions.

"Through this program, entrepreneurs and MSMEs are developing skills and learning to use WhatsApp Business tools that will help them boost their sales, position their company, optimize their customer service, streamline communication and develop positioning strategies," he details. Jorge Corral.

Throughout its nine workshops, entrepreneurs will learn why WhatsApp Business is an application that can lead them to increase their sales, in addition to learning how to develop an action plan on the platform, how to create a profile and attractive content that calls the customer service, how to take advantage of WhatsApp groups for your business, among other topics. Those who take the full program will have access to a certificate of participation issued by ASEM.

Those interested can register for the live workshops and the repetitions of the first sessions on the page fridaydewhatsapp.com . Registration can be by session or the entire program. The modules are aimed at entrepreneurs, businessmen, communication teams and freelancers.

"Faced with a context where digitization is vital for economic reactivation, through WhatsApp's Friday program, women and men entrepreneurs will find WhatsApp Business a valuable tool to maintain and grow their operation," says the executive director of the ASEM.

WhatsApp Fridays arrive in Colombia

After the good results obtained in Mexico, as of June 4, the program will be replicated in Colombia with the collaboration of WhatsApp, the Latin American Entrepreneurs Association (ASELA) and the Colombian Entrepreneurs Association (ASEC). This training initiative seeks to promote economic reactivation and sales growth for thousands of Colombian entrepreneurs.