Make Security A Priority

One expert explains the importance of site security and what you should to do to protect your e-business.

February 6, 2001 2 min read

I've mentioned the importance of security in this column before. Now here's some advice from Internet Security Systems' (ISS) founder and CTO Chris Klaus. ISS provides total information security management for networks, servers, applications and desktops, Klaus has this to say about protecting your corporate assets while conducting business online:

"Too often, new e-entrepreneurs aren't aware of the risks associated with conducting business on the Internet, resulting in financial and critical data loss when the inevitable security breach occurs.

"Make sure you understand-and make sure your employees understand-the value of your information and the importance of maintaining an available and secure network:

"Conduct a thorough security assessment-either yourself or in partnership with a trusted managed security partner-and make security scans routine so you understand your security profile and are aware of how it changes as your network grows and changes.

"Implement a network "burglar alarm" through intrusion detection technology. Just as you wouldn't leave the physical doors of your new business unlocked, so must you secure its e-gateways.

"Utilize security management software and services to keep your finger on the pulse of your information protection. For small e-entrepreneurs, the most cost-efficient and effective approach is to outsource security management to a trusted information security provider."

Klaus also recommends getting insurance in case you're hacked, something you may remember reading here in a previous column. Listen to the experts-get secure!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.