Cybersecurity

Well-being and work, an inseparable pairing

The positive impact of having a wellness-focused work environment is increasingly well documented.
Next Article
Well-being and work, an inseparable pairing
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When making a decision, it is difficult to be clear about what the results will be. Forced by the environment, thousands of companies and collaborators saw in the home office The opportunity to continue operating, however, precisely because it was the only option, boundaries of space and time were erased in an environment of high uncertainty -which unlike other moments in our lives- has persisted for much longer than we expected.

Precisely this uncertainty has given rise to make visible the impact of the lack of a wellness agenda in our lives , which can be from 5 minutes of meditation , yoga sessions, classes with personal trainers, healthy recipes, or functional classes online. And therefore, this opened not only the discussion about it; also for the authorities to strengthen legislative changes so that the pairing of health and work is not a dilemma, but a comprehensive vision.

The positive impact of having a wellness-focused work environment is increasingly well documented. In strictly human resources terms, there is an increase in productivity, less turnover and a lower rate of absenteeism, and it is noticeable in very specific aspects, such as less use of health insurance, for example.

Although it seems like a simple path, we have detected some friction as companies take their first steps towards adopting the culture of well-being. The main ones are:

  1. Confuse health with well-being . We tend to think of health as the result of two specific activities: good nutrition and exercise, when the focus is broader and that is why we need to think about well-being, which encompasses four dimensions: mental health, emotional health, financial health and health. physical.
  2. Take general approaches: The most disruptive companies in the management of human resources have provided us with new visions about the motivation of people and make it clear that rigid schemes where the same benefit applies to all are insufficient. Our closest example is the home office: someone who already had a dedicated space at home to work is not the same as someone who had never contemplated it; who has young children to support with schoolwork or those homes where they suffered some job or personal loss.
  3. “We want to change but… not so much”: Perhaps one of the main barriers that companies face is the fear of introducing changes that will make them “lose control”. The most notorious example were those companies that offered the option of home office with a lower salary or without giving employees the right to disconnect. It is necessary to rethink whether the way of operating is focused on the hours that employees spend in front of a computer or the objectives achieved, because the truth is that long working hours have not made any company more productive and it does have a negative impact, with more anxious and tired employees, with no interest in promoting new ideas or adding greater value to the company.

Change is a constant and non-linear process. It is probable that there is still hope of returning to a much more traditional work scheme when there is already a profound change where work well-being has a special recognition.

Companies that have adopted and adapted this approach know that they are consolidating in the new environment, as they will not only be the first option to attract talent, they will also be better prepared to be more resilient, efficient, agile and innovative.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity checklist to protect your online business: a priority for MSMEs in their post-COVID digital transformation

Cybersecurity

Company promises a false bonus to its employees for their work during the pandemic

Cybersecurity

The Privacy and Security Risks of Web Scraping Coronavirus Data