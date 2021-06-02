Anand Mahindra Throws An Open Competition For His Followers; Know More

June 2, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has thrown a competition for his Twitter followers. The 66-year-old business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group seems to dislike Bengaluru being called ‘Silicon Valley of India’ as it is the startup hub of the second largest startup ecosystem in the country.

Mahindra who is quite active over Twitter and enjoys a whooping 8.4 million follower count on the microblogging platform, sharing a news report which suggest a possible non-stop flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco, wrote that he is not thrilled by Bengaluru being called “Silicon Valley of India''. He went on to say that the title is too derivative and ‘wannabe’. This when the industrialists decided to let his followers come up with a name within 48 hours for India's high tech capital: Bengaluru.

A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called’Silicon Valley of India.’ Too derivative & ‘wannabe.’ What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while( 1/3) https://t.co/922OwWTgm9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

In order to spice up the competition, Mahindra went on showcase the trophy that the winner will receive. The trophy was a scale replica of Pininfarina’s H2 Speed. Tech Mahindra had acquired Pininfarina, an automotive design firm in 2015 and holds around 76 per cent stake in it. Pininfarina’s H2 Speed is a sleek design concept car which runs on revolutionary hydrogen fuel cell technology. The particular vehicle also won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.

Soon after the competition was open, people across the country brainstormed to come up with a catchy and interesting name for Bengaluru which is already known as Garden city, IT Hub, Silicon Valley, among others.

The business tycoon even retweeted some of the names he liked from the early comments such as ‘Tech Gully’ , ‘Technology Garden’ and ‘Namma tech’. One of the twitter users called Bengaluru as Tech-Quila, reasoning that Benaluru is a vibrant city with a young crowd who loves tequila.

We have to wait till tomorrow to know which name impressed the most to Mahindra.